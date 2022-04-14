JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $2,965,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

