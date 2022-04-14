Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

