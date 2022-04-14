Jessica Berkowitz Sells 1,815 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTRN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 480,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,009. The company has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

