JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,150.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 130,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

U traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.03. 2,024,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.