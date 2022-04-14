JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 433 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 4,754,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,388. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.