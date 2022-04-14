JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $58.98. 5,057,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

