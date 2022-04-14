JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.58. The stock had a trading volume of 873,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.32. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $227.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.