JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $188.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $206.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.70 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

