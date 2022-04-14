JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5,364.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.83.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.42. 2,124,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

