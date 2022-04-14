JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $173.81 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

