JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

IWL stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 130,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,656. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.68 and a 52 week high of $115.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

