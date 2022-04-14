JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 292 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. 2,206,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

