JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 322 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

ARKK traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,889,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,149,313. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90.

