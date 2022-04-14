JNBA Financial Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,522.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

