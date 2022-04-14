John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

JHI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,967. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

