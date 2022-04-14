John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

