John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $310.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

WDGJF remained flat at $$2.26 during trading hours on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

