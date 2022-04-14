John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $310.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

WDGJF remained flat at $$2.26 during trading hours on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

