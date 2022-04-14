Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,857 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $55,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.67. 2,692,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,195. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

