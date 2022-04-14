Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,210,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,187,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.58. The stock has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

