Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.38. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 299,544 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

