JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($2.93) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.42) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.50) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.37) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.90 ($3.15).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

