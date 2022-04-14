JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $24.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

OLPX stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

