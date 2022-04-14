JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

