JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

