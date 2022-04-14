JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 775,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,633,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816,252. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.