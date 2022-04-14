JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.08.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.