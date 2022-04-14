JUST Price Hits $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. JUST has a market cap of $548.79 million and $181.16 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.35 or 0.07530781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,816.18 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041297 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.