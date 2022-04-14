K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.22. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 7,632 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBL shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.47 million and a PE ratio of 40.86.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.