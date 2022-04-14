K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.45

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 356045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.46.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. Analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

