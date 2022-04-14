Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Kardex alerts:

OTCMKTS KRDXF traded up $17.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.81. Kardex has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $337.50.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.