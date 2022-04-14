Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,500 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the March 15th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

KRRGF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRRGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

