KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.85.

KBH stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

