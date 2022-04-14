KBC Group NV Acquires 109 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.99. 242,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

