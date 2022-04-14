KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $69,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $110,436,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $9.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

