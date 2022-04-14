KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 822.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,813 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after buying an additional 466,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.37. 1,133,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

