KBC Group NV Buys 80,101 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $61,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Shares of BX stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

