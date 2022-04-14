KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.14. 3,064,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.