KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AON were worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.10. 728,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,229. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $336.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

