KBC Group NV Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.31. 1,365,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.