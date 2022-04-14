KBC Group NV Has $92.70 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $92,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.77.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

