KBC Group NV Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,762. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

