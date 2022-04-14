KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock remained flat at $$93.35 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.