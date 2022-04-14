KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 94.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 265,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.27. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.