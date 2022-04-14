KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.54.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

