KBC Group NV Purchases 35,259 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 133.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.89. 225,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.70 and its 200-day moving average is $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

