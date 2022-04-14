KBC Group NV Purchases 76,445 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. 6,879,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

