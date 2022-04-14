KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 413,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $171,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.42. 3,185,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.78 and its 200-day moving average is $359.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

