KBC Group NV Sells 1,971 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.43. 3,226,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,437. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

