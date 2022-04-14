KBC Group NV Sells 57,291 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,291 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.