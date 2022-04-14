KBC Group NV Sells 57,291 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,291 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 64,100,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,055,892. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

