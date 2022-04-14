KBC Group NV Sells 5,773 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $247.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.13 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.